‘Four Little Girls’ hits the stage in Can’t Miss Alabama during Black History Month

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the “Four Little Girls” production through Feb. 13. Learn more about the lives of Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, who died in the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing during the civil rights movement. The recommended audience is 11 years and older. Go to www.asf.net for ticket information.

Birmingham Public Library

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group Inc. (BAAGG) will host the 20th annual Black Heritage Fair Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library. This year’s theme is “The Great Migration North and West.” Exhibits, music, quilt shows and art displays are free and open to the public. Contact Walter Sturdivant at 205-422-8102, John L. Lanier Jr. at 205-533-3502 or Ethel Alexander at 205-265-9202.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

The Red Mountain Theatre Company presents “Memphis” Feb. 1-17. From the underground clubs of 1950s’ Memphis, Tennessee, comes the story of a white radio DJ wanting to change the world and a black club singer looking for her big break. Ticket prices start at $19. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Celebrate the history of African-Americans Feb. 1-28 at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. See the Fred L. Shuttlesworth statue, tour the Human Rights Gallery and learn more about the history of African-Americans. Visit www.bcri.org for more information.

Historically Black College and Universities Job Fair

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Summit will take place Friday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with panels and workshops, the senator will offer an all-day job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for HBCU students. Doors will open at 8 a.m. Students should bring their resumes to the Birmingham campus of Lawson State Community College at 3060 Wilson Road SW. To speak with someone about the event, call 202-228-3737. Click on the map for location information. Click on the agenda for complete details.

15th Annual A.G. Gaston Conference

Celebrate the life and success of Dr. A.G. Gaston at the 2019 A.G. Gaston Conference Program Feb. 12-13 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The event will feature Angela Rye and Dr. Boyce Watkins and will promote Gaston’s keys to success, strategies that lead to black economic empowerment, the achievements of successful black business and community leaders, the development of small businesses, business-to-business relationships, wealth accumulation through business ownership, and business ownership as a strategy that transforms communities and creates jobs, economic development and hope. Contact Natasha L. Roberts at 205-643-2121 for more information. To register, follow this link.

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular

The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular 2019 is Friday, Feb. 1, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Entertainment includes Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective, Ledger, Newsong, Hollyn and other artists. Learn more here.

Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

Learn more about the history of craft beer at the Birmingham Winter Beer Fest Saturday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. Sample more than 150 craft beers from a variety of vendors. Live music and games are among the events planned. Attendees must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Follow this link to learn more about designated drivers ticket information and other details.

Chinese Festival

Celebrate the 13th annual Birmingham Chinese New Year Gala featuring Beijing Chaoyang Art Troupe with food, dance, arts and crafts, and talent shows. The festivities are at Boutwell Auditorium Saturday, Feb. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $7; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Tickets for groups of more than 10 people are $5 each. Call 205-568-3474 for more information.

Virginia Samford Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet” is underway through Sunday, Feb. 10, at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. The musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Enjoy rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, rhythm and blues and country hits performed by actors and musicians. Hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog.” Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 205-251-1206.

