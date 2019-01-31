Paul W. Bryant Museum to close for renovations

The Paul W. Bryant Museum will close temporarily for renovations beginning Friday, Feb. 1. The renovations include facility updates and a new interactive video wall that will allow visitors to access museum databases for all of Bryant’s teams.

“We are excited to modernize our display while keeping true to Coach Bryant’s wish to honor all his teams and players from his 38-season head-coaching career in one place,” said Ken Gaddy, director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum. “Technology allows us to deliver much more information and let visitors select what they see.”

The museum’s online store will remain in operation while the museum is closed. All merchandise can be found at bryantmuseumstore.com.

The Paul W. Bryant Museum is on the University of Alabama campus at 300 Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa, directly across the street from Coleman Coliseum. For more information, call toll-free 866-772-BEAR (2327) or visit bryantmuseum.com.

The museum, which opened in 1988, exhibits artifacts and memorabilia that trace the long history of University of Alabama football. Displays highlight great players, plays and games.

The renovated exhibit hall is expected to reopen March 1.