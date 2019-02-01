Birmingham Iron sets roster loaded with former Alabama, Auburn players

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson is one of 10 former Alabama players on the 52-member Birmingham Iron team in the new Alliance of American Football league. (contributed)

On the final day of its first-ever, league-wide training camp in San Antonio, Texas, the Birmingham Iron professional football team of The Alliance of American Football set its final 52-player roster for the inaugural season. More than a third — 19 players — have strong Alabama connections.

“It is a tough day on everyone — players and coaches,” said Iron Head Coach Tim Lewis. “It is also an exciting day. It is a necessary part of the process in forging a team. We are looking forward to working with the 52 players that we have chosen, and we are ready to begin our journey toward winning a championship.”

The roster has 18 members who played college football in the state, including 10 former Alabama Crimson Tide players and five former Auburn players.

Tide veterans on the squad are Xzavier Dickson, Josh Frazier, Brandon Greene, J.C. Hassenauer, Dominick Jackson, Korren Kirven, Cole Mazza, Trent Richardson, Blake Sims and Bradley Sylve.

Former Auburn players are Quan Bray, Chris Davis, Trovon Reed, Ryan White and Avery Young. Davis became part of Auburn legend with his “Kick Six” runback that ended the 2013 Iron Bowl.

In addition to UA and AU, three Alabama schools have individual former players on the Iron roster: South Alabama’s Braedon Bowman, Tuskegee‘s DeVozea Felton and Troy‘s Jonathan Massaquoi. Also making the cut was Beniquez Brown, a native of Florence who played college ball at Mississippi State.

The remainder of the roster includes several former SEC players and a mix of members from as far away as Croydon, England.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Trent Richardson is among the big names on the Birmingham Iron roster. (contributed)
The Birmingham Iron roster contains a lot of names familiar to Alabama and Auburn fans. (contributed)

The team will host a luncheon on Monday, Feb. 4, at The Club in Birmingham, allowing fans to meet the players ahead of the inaugural season. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Baptist Health Foundation.

Guests will receive a ticket to the opening game and be eligible to win exclusive Iron experiences and gear.

The Iron opens its 2019 season Sunday, Feb. 10, vs. Memphis Express at Legion Field. The first snap is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Doors open for Monday’s luncheon at 11 a.m., and the meal begins at noon. Tickets are $125 for individuals or $925 for a table of eight. The Club is at 1 Robert S. Smith Drive atop Red Mountain.

An Iron player or coach will be seated at each table.

For more information on the luncheon, contact Michaela Bromelow at 205-847-2783 or email [email protected]

The Alliance of American Football is a new professional football league founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian. The Alliance will feature eight teams with 52-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule in the spring, beginning Feb. 9 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and the championship game on April 27.

For more information, visit https://aaf.com/.

The Birmingham Iron is led by an experienced professional coaching, playing and front office staff featuring Coach Tim Lewis, team President Tom Ward and General Manager Joe Pendry. Fans can buy season tickets for as low as $75 at  www.birminghamiron.com or by calling 205-847-1616, and can follow The Iron on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Scheduled games are:

  • Feb. 10 vs. Memphis Express, Legion Field, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 vs. Salt Lake Stallions, Legion Field, 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 24 vs. Atlanta Legends, Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m. CT
  • March 3 vs. San Antonio Commanders, Legion Field, 3 p.m.
  • March 9 vs. Orlando Apollos, Legion Field, 1 p.m.
  • March 17 vs. San Diego Fleet, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, 7 p.m. CT
  • March 24 vs. Memphis Express, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, 7 p.m.
  • March 31 vs. Atlanta Legends, Legion Field, 3 p.m.
  • April 7 vs. Arizona Hotshots, Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona, 7 p.m. CT
  • April 14 vs. Orlando Apollos, Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, time TBA.

The Birmingham Iron’s complete final roster is below.

NO. NAME POS. Ht. WT. COLLEGE HOMETOWN
58 Adeoye, Aaron LB 6-6 260 Southeast Missouri State Marion, Ill.
89 Anderson, Busta TE 6-5 236 South Carolina Powder Springs, Ga.
80 Bowman, Braedon TE 6-4 236.5 South Alabama Mesa, Ariz.
81 Bray, Quan WR 5-10 185 Auburn LaGrange, Ga.
42 Brown, Beniquez LB 6-1 238 Mississippi State Florence, Ala.
35 Campbell, Elijah DB 5-11 195 Northern Iowa St. Paul, Minn.
21 Davis, Chris DB 5-11 204 Auburn Birmingham, Ala.
88 Davis, Connor TE 6-8 265 Stony Brook Bel Air, Md.
51 Dickson, Xzavier LB 6-4 238 Alabama Griffin, Ga.
67 Dunn, Michael T 6-5 320 Maryland Bethesda, Md.
14 Etta-Tawo, Amba WR 6-1 194 Syracuse Powder Springs, Ga.
63 Faulk, Jeremy DL 6-2 286 Garden City CC Hastings, Fla.
13 Felton, DeVozea WR 5-6 153.5 Tuskegee Buford, Ga.
71 Frazier, Josh DT 6-3 308 Alabama Springdale, Ark.
62 Graham, Larson T 6-5 304 Duquesne Wyoming, Ohio
60 Greene, Brandon T 6-5 290 Alabama Ellenwood, Ga.
27 Hagen, Jacob DB 6-3 206 Liberty Orange Park, Fla.
70 Hassenauer, J.C C 6-3 305.8 Alabama Woodbury, Minn.
94 Hatley, Rickey DT 6-4 300 Missouri Atlanta, Texas
32 Isaac, Ty RB 6-3 235 Michigan Shorewood, Ill.
77 Jackson, Dominick T 6-5 320 Alabama San Mateo, Calif.
93 James, Nick DT 6-4 315 Mississippi State Long Beach, Miss.
78 Kirven, Korren T 6-5 334 Alabama Lynchburg, Va.
57 Massaquoi, Jonathan LB 6-3 246 Troy Lawrenceville, Ga.
Maxey, Johnny DT 6-5 305 Mars Hill Columbia, S.C.
48 Mazza, Cole LS 6-1 225 Alabama Bakersfield, Calif.
9 Novak, Nick K 5-11 203 Maryland Charlottesville, Va.
79 O’Brien, Kitt G 6-5 312 Ball State Walton, Ind.
97 Okoye, Lawrence DT 6-6 311 NO COLLEGE Croydon, England
16 Palmer, Tobais WR 5-10 200 North Carolina State Pittsboro, N.C.
18 Patton, Quinton WR 6-0 185 Louisiana Tech La Vergne, Tenn.
12 Perez, Luis QB 6-3 223 Texas A&M-Commerce Chula Vista, Calif.
41 Perkins, Ladarius RB 5-8 209 Mississippi State Greenville, Miss.
8 Price, Keith QB 6-1 202 Washington Compton, Calif.
20 Redfield, Max DB 6-1 192 Indiana (PA) Mission Viejo, Calif.
23 Reed, Trovon DB 6-0 202 Auburn Thibodaux, La.
33 Richardson, Trent RB 5-10 230 Alabama Pensacola, Fla.
45 Ross, Brandon RB 5-11 205.5 Maryland Newark, Del.
56 Salmon, Shaheed LB 6-2 228 Samford Tampa, Fla.
90 Sayles, Casey DT 6-4 306 Ohio Omaha, Neb.
2 Schmidt, Colton P 5-11 219 Cal-Davis Bakersfield, Calif.
6 Sims, Blake QB 5-11 219.5 Alabama Gainesville, Ga.
52 Spearman, Ike LB 6-0 229 Eastern Michigan Saint John, Ind.
26 Summers, Jamar DB 5-11 191 Connecticut Orange, N.J.
29 Sylve, Bradley DB 5-11 178 Alabama Port Sulphur, La.
53 Taylor, Devin LB 6-8 268 South Carolina Beaufort, S.C
34 Tocho, Jack DB 6-1 195 North Carolina State Charlotte, N.C.
Wadood, Jaleel DB 5-9 180 UCLA Los Angeles, Calif.
85 Washington, L’Damian WR 6-4 194.5 Missouri Shreveport, La.
54 Wells, Matthew LB 6-2 223 Mississippi State Monticello, Miss.
31 White, Ryan DB 5-11 201 Auburn Tallahassee, Fla.
73 Young, Avery G 6-6 308 Auburn Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 

