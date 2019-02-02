Scott Martin: Warmer but unsettled weather ahead for Alabama

TODAY: We’ll start off the day with mostly clear skies over the northern half of Alabama, while skies will be partly to mostly cloudy over the south. The cloud cover will work its way northward throughout the day and we could see a few passing showers during the late afternoon through the overnight hours. The odds for any one location receiving rain will be around 1 in 5. Afternoon highs top out in the 60s with lows in the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another mild day, but we’ll have a short wave pass through that could fire off a passing light shower or some drizzle. At now, odds for any one location to receive any rain will be less than 1 in 5. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the 60s again.

MONDAY: On Monday, we’ll have a weakening cold front approaching and our winds will shift out of the south. That will pump warmer and more moist air into the area and will increase the chance of scattered showers. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: The cold front will be just off to our north on Tuesday and there will be a high just off the Gulf Coast. We’ll continue to have warmer air and more moisture that will fire off more scattered showers. We may have enough instability that a few claps of thunder are possible, but there will not be any lifting mechanism to cause worry about severe weather. It will be another day with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Ridging strengthens over the southeast on Wednesday as the cold front to our north stalls out before entering the northern parts of the state and starts to move back northward as a warm front. We’ll continue to have scattered showers, but the higher chances will be over the northern half of the state, especially along and north of the I-20 corridor. Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: The front continues to lift northward, which will allow for even more warm air to be pulled into Alabama on Thursday. We’ll have a slight chance of a few scattered showers with the higher chances over the northern half of the state, but odds for any one location seeing rain will be 1 in 4, and less as you move south of I-20. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Those warmer temperatures will start to be pushed back out of central Alabama. A cold front begins to approach the area on Friday, which will raise our rain chances a little to around 1-in-3 odds for any one location. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s to the upper 60s from northwest to southeast.

ON THIS DAY IN 1952: The only tropical storm of record to hit the U.S. in February moved out of the Gulf of Mexico and across southern Florida. It produced 60 mph winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain.

