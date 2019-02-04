On this day in Alabama history: Lamar County was founded

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Lamar County was founded
Lamar County Courthouse Building in Vernon, 2007. (Nathon Morris, Wikipedia)

February 4, 1867

Lamar County was created by the Alabama Legislature on this day from the southern portion of Marion County and the western portion of Fayette County. Originally named Jones County in honor of Fayette County resident E.P. Jones, by Nov. 13, 1867, the county was abolished and the lands returned to Marion County. Less than a year later, however, the county was re-established on Oct. 8, 1868. This time, the county was named Sanford County, in honor of H.C. Sanford of Cherokee County. The name of the county changed for a third and final time on Feb. 8, 1877 when it became Lamar County in honor of Sen. Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar of Mississippi. Most of Lamar County’s settlers came from South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, and many of them made their way to the area that would become Lamar County via Gen. Andrew Jackson’s Military Road. Some of the county’s earliest towns included Vernon (formerly known as Swayne), Sulligent and Beaverton.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar, c. 1890. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)
Map of Jackson’s Military Road from Nashville, Tennessee to New Orleans, Louisiana. This road separated from the Natchez Trace at Tupelo, Mississippi. (DiltsGD, Wikipedia)
Lamar County is 53rd in size among Alabama counties and is located in the northwestern part of the state. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama Cartographic Research Laboratory)
George Bankhead House, Old Military Road, Crews, Lamar County, March 4, 1936. (Alex Bush, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)
James Greer Bankhead House, U.S. Route 278, Sulligent, Lamar County, March 4, 1936. (Alex Bush, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)
The Ogden House, built in 1888, was one of the first homes in Sulligent, Lamar County. The house is named for William and Tallulah Henson Ogden. William Ogden was mayor of Sulligent from 1919-1921 and state representative from 1931-1934. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Jimmy Emerson)
