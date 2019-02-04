On this day in Alabama history: Lamar County was founded

February 4, 1867

Lamar County was created by the Alabama Legislature on this day from the southern portion of Marion County and the western portion of Fayette County. Originally named Jones County in honor of Fayette County resident E.P. Jones, by Nov. 13, 1867, the county was abolished and the lands returned to Marion County. Less than a year later, however, the county was re-established on Oct. 8, 1868. This time, the county was named Sanford County, in honor of H.C. Sanford of Cherokee County. The name of the county changed for a third and final time on Feb. 8, 1877 when it became Lamar County in honor of Sen. Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar of Mississippi. Most of Lamar County’s settlers came from South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, and many of them made their way to the area that would become Lamar County via Gen. Andrew Jackson’s Military Road. Some of the county’s earliest towns included Vernon (formerly known as Swayne), Sulligent and Beaverton.

