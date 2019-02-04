James Spann: Spring-like warmth for Alabama through Thursday

RADAR CHECK: We have little rain statewide on radar this afternoon; the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. We will maintain the chance of a few widely scattered showers tonight.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday will be very mild, with afternoon highs in the low 70s; the sky will feature more clouds than sun, and a few scattered showers will be possible both days, but nothing too heavy or widespread. Thursday looks warm and dry with a partly sunny sky; there’s a good chance we reach the mid 70s, making it the warmest day so far in 2019. We will be flirting with the record high of 76 for Feb. 7, set in 1999.

COLD AIR RETURNS FRIDAY: A cold front will pass through early Friday morning with a chance of showers, followed by much colder air. Looks like we’ll hold in the 40s all day over the northern half of Alabama with a chilly north wind. The sky will clear Friday afternoon, and with a clear sky and light wind a pretty good freeze is likely Friday night. By daybreak Saturday we expect a low in the mid 20s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a sunny, cool day with a high close to 50 degrees. Then, on Sunday, clouds return and we will mention a chance of showers by afternoon. The high Sunday will be in the mid 50s, a little below average for mid-February in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly mild with some risk of showers daily, especially during the first half of the week. The afternoon high will rise into the 60s on most days. We see no risk of severe thunderstorms, flooding, snow or ice for Alabama during the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A winter storm dropped 4 to 6 inches of snow over northern Texas, including Dallas, just days before the Super Bowl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

