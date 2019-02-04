James Spann: Warmest weather so far this year for Alabama this week

James Spann: Showers and warm temperatures to start the work week in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A band of showers has moved into West Alabama early this morning; this area of rain will keep moving eastward in coming hours. Nothing too heavy, and no thunder. Otherwise today will be a mostly cloudy and mild day with a high in the 60s for most places. Some South Alabama communities could reach the low 70s.

MID-WEEK: Look for the warmest weather so far this year tomorrow through Thursday with afternoon highs in the 70-75 degree range for a very nice spring preview. Scattered showers remain possible tomorrow, but they should become fewer in number Wednesday and Thursday as an upper ridge noses in here from the south. The sky will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, but we will see some decent intervals of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

While temperatures will be well above average, we don’t expect any record highs. Here are the daily record highs for Birmingham though Thursday…

Today (February 4) 77 (1927)

Tuesday (February 5) 76 (1927)

Wednesday (February 6) 76 (1999)

Thursday February 7) 76 (1999)

COOL CHANGE FRIDAY: A cold front will push through Alabama Friday morning; showers should end early in the day, and the weather will feature a clearing sky, but it will be breezy and sharply colder with a high between 47 and 50 degrees. Those up in the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama won’t get past the mid 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We start the day with a freeze early Saturday morning; the low will be between 25 and 30 degrees for most places. Then, Saturday will be sunny with a high in the 50s. Clouds return Sunday, and a few showers are possible by afternoon over the northern third of the state. The high Sunday will be close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather should be fairly mild with highs mostly in the 60s; we will have some risk of showers jut about every day. Still nothing too heavy, and we don’t see any setup for severe thunderstorms despite the warmth. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details…

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: A winter storm dropped four to six inches of snow over northern Texas, including Dallas, just days before the Super Bowl between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.