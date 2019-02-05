James Spann: Highs in the 70s for Alabama through midweek

James Spann forecasts how long Alabama’s spring preview will last from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SPRING PREVIEW CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through Wednesday. Both days will feature more clouds than sun, and there will be some risk of scattered showers, but nothing really heavy or widespread. Look for a high in the low 70s; the average high for Feb. 5 at Birmingham is 56.

Thursday will be generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and we project a high in the mid 70s, very close to record levels. The record high at Birmingham on Feb. 7 is 76, set in 1999. A cold front will push through late Thursday night with a chance of showers.

MUCH COLDER FRIDAY: Friday will be breezy and much colder; those across the northern half of the state won’t get out of the 40s. Clouds will linger much of the day, although we could see some clearing by afternoon. Friday night will be cold; we project a low in the mid to upper 20s early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a bright, sunny day with a high in the 50s. Then, on Sunday, clouds increase, and a few scattered afternoon showers are possible as moisture levels rise. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like next week will be generally cloudy with some risk of showers almost daily. The good news is that for now we don’t expect any severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding, snow or ice for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: The 2008 Super Tuesday tornado outbreak was underway; it was a deadly event that affected the Southern United States and the lower Ohio Valley on Feb. 5-6, 2008. The event began on Super Tuesday, when 24 states were holding primary elections and caucuses to select the candidates for the upcoming presidential election. Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee were among the affected regions in which primaries were being held. Some voting locations were forced to close early because of the approaching severe weather. A total of 57 people were killed across four states and 18 counties, with hundreds of others injured.

After midnight that night, a supercell developed over Starkville, Mississippi, and tracked over Lamar, Marion and Fayette counties in Alabama. It spawned a tornado in Lawrence County at 3:02 a.m. The tornado touched down south of Moulton; many houses were damaged or destroyed, and a church was leveled. Three fatalities, all from a single family, were reported north of Aldridge Grove. Another tornado was responsible for a death in Jackson County.

