Birmingham Iron schedule loaded with home games early

We’re just four days away from seeing Birmingham’s new professional football team take the field for its inaugural season.

The Birmingham Iron will host the Memphis Express at Legion Field on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. on the opening weekend of the new Alliance of American Football.

The good news for the Iron is the team gets to play four of its first five games at home. The bad news is it is only home one of the last five games of the season. Road games are as close as Atlanta and Memphis and as far as San Diego and Phoenix.

To keep track, Alabama NewsCenter put together this schedule for you to download and print. Just click on the image below.

With a roster full of Alabama, Auburn and other state and Southeastern teams, finding a favorite player should be easy.

But best of all, it’s more football!