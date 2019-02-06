On this day in Alabama history: Blount County was created

February 6, 1818

Blount County was created on this day by an act of the Territorial Legislature, almost two years before Alabama became a state. Sections of Blount County later became part of Jefferson, Marshall, Walker and Cullman counties. The county was named for Gov. Willie Blount of Tennessee, who sent Andrew Jackson with troops to Alabama during the Creek War of 1813-14. Many of Jackson’s men became the first settlers of the county and established a trading post at present-day Blountsville. One of the earliest settlers of the area was George Powell, who became one of the first surveyors of Alabama and later authored the first historical account of Blount County. During the first half of the 19th century, Blount Springs became a well-known vacation resort for wealthy Southerners attracted by the area’s mineral springs. The county gained notoriety during the Civil War when in May 1863 Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest attacked Union Col. Abel Streight’s forces as they attempted to cross the Locust Fork. During the raid, two local sisters, Celia and Winnie Mae Murphree, allegedly captured three Union soldiers at gunpoint while they slept and delivered them to Forrest. In 1937, J. Breck Musgrove made history when he opened Alabama’s only underground “speakeasy” nightclub and casino at Bangor Cave in Blount County. Occupying the front of the cave, the illegal club attracted dancers, gamblers and criminals before Gov. Bibb Graves ordered it closed.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Willie Blount (1768-1835) was governor of Tennessee from 1809-1815. During the Creek War of 1813-14, Blount sent Andrew Jackson and his Tennessee forces to protect settlers on lands that would become part of present-day Alabama. Blount County is named in his honor. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of North Carolina Museum of History) Blount County is 39th largest among Alabama counties and is located in the north-central part of the state. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama Cartographic Research Laboratory) Bangor Cave, ca. 1930s. The entrance to the series of caves in Blount County was the site of an illegal nightclub and casino during the Prohibition Era until Alabama Governor Bibb Graves ordered the operation closed. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Blount County Memorial Museum) Swann Covered Bridge spans the Locust Fork of the Black Warrior River in Cleveland, central Blount County. The structure stretches 324 feet, and is one of three remaining covered bridges in the county, along with Horton Mill Covered Bridge in Oneonta and Easley Covered Bridge in Rosa. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News, photograph by Philip Barr) Blount County Courthouse in Oneonta, 2012. (Rudi Weikard, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.