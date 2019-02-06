James Spann: Near-record warmth for Alabama through Thursday, then much colder

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

JUST LIKE SPRING: Don’t look for much change in the Alabama weather situation through Thursday; today will feature more clouds than sun along with the chance of a few widely scattered showers. The high this afternoon will rise into the 71- to 74-degree range. Thursday looks generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds; the afternoon high will be between 74 and 77. The record high for Feb. 7 at Birmingham is 76, set in 1999; we will make a run for it. A cold front will pass through the state late Thursday night with a few showers, but we don’t expect anything heavy, and there is no risk of severe thunderstorms despite the warmth.

MUCH COLDER FRIDAY: Friday will be a breezy and considerably colder day; we hold in the 40s with a chilly northwest wind. Clouds will linger during the morning, followed by afternoon clearing. Friday night will feature a freeze with a clear sky and diminishing wind; we will drop into the mid 20s by daybreak Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a good supply of sunshine; after the cold start we will climb into the low 50s by afternoon. Sunday will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds; the high will be close to 60 degrees. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers. A cold front passes through Wednesday with morning showers possible; the day will be cooler, with a high closer to 50. At this point, Thursday and Friday look cool and dry. We see no high-impact event (severe storms, flooding, snow, ice, etc.) for Alabama over the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1978: A massive nor’easter buried the cities of the northeastern U.S. Storm totals included 18 inches in New York City, 16 inches at Philadelphia and 14 inches at Baltimore. The Boston area received 25 to 30 inches in “The Great New England Blizzard,” and the mayor outlawed travel in the city for an entire week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.