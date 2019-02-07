Celebrate African-Americans during Black History Month in Can’t Miss Alabama through Negro spirituals, dance and art

Can’t Miss Alabama pays homage to Black History and other fantastic events.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

“Memphis” is underway through Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. From the underground clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the story of a white radio DJ wanting to change the world and a black club singer looking for her big break. Ticket prices start at $19.

The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Celebrate the history of African-Americans at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. See the Fred L. Shuttlesworth statue, tour the Human Rights Gallery and learn more about the history of African-Americans.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the “Four Little Girls” production through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Learn more about the lives of Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley and Addie Mae Collins, who died in the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing during the civil rights movement. The recommended audience is 11 years old and above. Go to www.asf.net for ticket information.

The Aeolians of Oakwood University

The Aeolians of Oakwood University returns to the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center Sunday, Feb. 10, under the direction of Jason Max Ferdinand, a former Aeolian. The Aeolians have traveled abroad since 1946 singing Negro spirituals, work songs and choral music ranging from the Baroque era to the 2lst century. They have accompanied artists such as world-acclaimed soprano Kathleen Battle. The Aeolians were winners at the 2018 World Choir Games in South Africa and were named the 2017 Choir of the World in Wales. General admission tickets to the 5 p.m. performance are $30, with a limited number of $10 student tickets.

For tickets, call 205-975-2787 or visit www.alysstephens.org.

Anniston Museum’s Black Heritage Festival

Children in pre-kindergarten to high school will enjoy Black History Month at the 39th Annual Black Heritage Festival Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Poetry: The Pulse of a New Day.” It is the focus of the Student Oration Competition, in which students will recite works of poetry by African American authors. The African-inspired children’s event is under the direction of the festival coordinator, Georgia Calhoun, and will showcase an assortment of books, jewelry, clothing and more. Admission is free for anyone who has a complimentary wristband. Contact Angie at 256-237-6766 or email [email protected].

The venue is the Longleaf Botanical Gardens at 920 Museum Drive in Anniston.

Virginia Samford Theatre

The Tony Award-winning musical “Million Dollar Quartet” is being performed through Feb. 10 at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. The musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Enjoy rock’n’roll, gospel, rhythm and blues and country hits performed by actors and musicians. Hit songs include: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog.” Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 205-251-1206.

Scottsboro Boys Museum

Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys during Black History Month. Learn from artifacts, exhibits, collections, educational programs and more through Saturday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. Call 256-609-4201 or visit the website at www.scottsboroboysmuseum.org.

The Scottsboro Boys Museum is located at 428 W. Willow St. in Scottsboro.

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend is Feb. 8-10, including the Mercedes Marathon, Mercedes Half-Marathon, Mercedes Marathon Relay, Mercedes Marathon 5K, Mercedes Kids Marathon or the Regions Superhero 5K.

Marvel Universe LIVE!

See four days of action-packed performances of Marvel Universe LIVE! at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Enjoy more than 25 Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Hulk and Thor facing off with Loki, Nebula, Yondu, Green Goblin, Electro, Rhino and more.

Alabama Wildlife Center

Get Wild About Chocolate Saturday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. Kick off the evening with appetizers, chocolate desserts, live music and complimentary wine and beer. Silent and live auctions are scheduled. The event will benefit the Alabama Wildlife Center.

During Black History Month, Alabama NewsCenter is celebrating the culture and contributions of those who have shaped our state and those working to elevate Alabama today. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the month for stories of Alabamians past and present.