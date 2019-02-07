James Spann: Record warmth for Alabama again today

By James Spann

James Spann forecasts one more day of record February warmth before cold returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ONE MORE DAY OF WARMTH: The record high for Birmingham today is 76, set in 1999 and 1957; we are forecasting a high of 78 this afternoon. Some communities in west Alabama could touch 80 degrees as our spring preview continues. The day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds; severe storms are possible north and west of our state ahead of a sharp cold front.

Thankfully, the upper support will lift away from the region tonight, and we expect nothing more than a weakening band of showers as the front moves through Alabama.

MUCH COLDER FRIDAY: Friday will feature a clearing sky, and the day will be much colder, with a high between 47 and 50 degrees. A brisk northwest wind of 12-22 mph will make it feel colder. The wind will die down Friday night, and with a clear sky we project a low in the mid 20s by daybreak Saturday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly sunny and cool, with a high in the low 50s. Most of the state will stay dry Sunday, although we have introduced the risk of a few showers by mid to late afternoon over the northern quarter of the state. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible over north Alabama; the high will be in the low 60s. Then, a fairly dynamic storm system will set up west of Alabama on Tuesday, and we will mention a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon/night. There will be some surface-based instability, so a few strong storms are possible, but for now the overall severe weather threat looks fairly low.

Rain ends early Wednesday as cooler air rolls into the state; some clearing is possible Wednesday afternoon with a high close to 50. The weather looks cool and dry Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1835: A great freeze took place Feb. 2-9 across southern Georgia, southeastern South Carolina and northern Florida. The St. Johns River was frozen, “several rods from the shore,” and people were able to walk a distance from the shore. Many citruses and other fruit trees were killed to the ground, never to grow again, when temperatures reached as low as 1 degree in Charleston and 8 degrees in Jacksonville. A Florida gentleman told a newspaper that the state “appeared as desolate as if a fire had swept over it” after the severe freeze of that winter season.

