Home Building and Remodeling Showcase this weekend in Hoover

If building a new home or remodeling an older one is on your to-do list for 2019, you might want to add this weekend’s Home Building and Remodeling Showcase in Hoover to your calendar.

Taking place Friday through Sunday, the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) is hosting its annual showcase at the Finley Center.

The event will feature cutting-edge homebuilding products and local experts to guide remodeling or building efforts. Interior and exterior solutions such as countertops, plumbing fixtures and other remodeling applications will be on display.

Chip Wade, the host of HGTV’s “Curb Appeal,” will be on-site to give his expertise on home transformations on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Seminars on Alabama Power's Smart Neighborhood program are part of this weekend's Home Building and Remodeling Showcase in Hoover. (file) Vivint home technology is used in Alabama Power's Smart Neighborhood Building Program, which will be highlighted at this weekend's Home Building and Remodeling Showcase in Hoover. (contributed)

Alabama Power energy experts will be available to promote the latest technology in home automation and smart energy products, while sharing energy efficiency tips to help homes function more comfortably. The recently launched Smart Neighborhood® Builder Program also will be highlighted. Interested homeowners can receive information on the three new communities for 2019.

The team is set to host seminars all three days titled, “Comfortable. Convenient. Connected. Your Guide to Smart and Efficient Homes.” Company representatives will provide insight into the innovative Smart Neighborhood and how energy-efficient heating and cooling, future-focused building techniques and connected technology give owners more control of their home and its features. Times for the showcase seminars are:

Friday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9, at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10, at 1:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to support this weekend’s event and teach eventgoers how to navigate any build or remodel with energy efficiency and connected, smart technology in mind,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division Residential Marketing manager.

Dates and times for GBAHB’s 2019 Home Building and Remodeling Showcase are below. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on-site or at birminghambuilder.com.