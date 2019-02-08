James Spann: Freeze for Alabama late tonight; dry Saturday

COLD NIGHT AHEAD: As expected, today is breezy and much colder across north and central Alabama. We saw some low 80s at this time yesterday; Cullman and Haleyville are at 39 degrees at mid-afternoon today. Most communities are in the 40s, and with a clear sky and diminishing wind tonight, temperatures will drop pretty quickly. We project a low in the 25- to 29-degree range early Saturday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry with a partly sunny sky; the high will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with potential for a few scattered showers — nothing widespread or really heavy. Sunday’s high will be in the 50- to 55-degree range. A warm front will push northward through the region Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a few scattered showers; temperatures will rise into the 60s. Then, rain is likely on Tuesday with a cold front approaching. Some thunder is possible Tuesday, but no severe storms are expected with very little surface-based instability. Wednesday will be dry with a good supply of sunshine and a high around 60. Clouds increase Thursday, and we will have periods of rain Thursday night and Friday.

There’s no sign of any issues with flooding, severe thunderstorms, snow or ice for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: A nor’easter produced heavy snowfall over the New England states. Total snowfall in Boston, Massachusetts, reached 24.9 inches, the fifth-highest total ever recorded in the city. New York City officially recorded 11.4 inches of snow at Central Park, and Portland, Maine, set a record of 31.9 inches. Hamden, Connecticut, recorded the highest snowfall of the storm at 40 inches. Many surrounding cities picked up at least 1 foot. In addition to the significant snowfall totals, hurricane-force wind gusts were recorded, reaching 102 mph in Nova Scotia, 89 mph at Mount Desert Rock, Maine, and 84 mph off the coast of Cuttyhunk, Massachusetts.

