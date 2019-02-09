On this day in Alabama history: Houston County was created

February 9, 1903

Houston County was created by an act of the Alabama Legislature on this day in 1903, making it the newest of Alabama’s 67 counties. Nearly three-quarters of Houston County was carved from Henry County and the remainder came from Dale and Geneva counties. It was named in honor of Gov. George Smith Houston of Limestone County. On March 16, 1903, Dothan was chosen as county seat and remains so today. The first courthouse, a traditional brick building, was built in 1905 and stood until 1962. Houston County lies in the southeast corner of the state and borders both Florida and Georgia.

George S. Houston was the first Democratic governor elected after the Republican-dominated Reconstruction era. In addition to holding the governor’s office, Houston represented Alabama in the U.S. Congress from 1841 to 1861. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) Houston County is 59th in size among Alabama counties and is located in the southeastern corner of the state. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of University of Alabama Cartographic Research Laboratory) Cotton warehouse in Ashford, 1939. (Marion Post Walcott, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) S.M. Dunwoody House, Abbeville Highway in Columbia, 1934. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Tom Bowden House, Greenwood Street in Columbia, 1934. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Landmark Park in Dothan is a living history museum that celebrates the heritage of Houston County, with emphasis on life at the turn of the 20th century. The site is home to a number of historic structures, including this store (foreground) and school (background). (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Landmark Park) Houston County Courthouse in Dothan, 2007. (Christopher Hollis, Wdwic Pictures, Wikipedia)

