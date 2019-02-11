Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Fanboard

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Fanboard, a startup that uses augmented reality to enhance fan experiences at sporting events, concerts and other live events. The company is already working with the Birmingham Barons baseball team and, as you will hear, has even bigger plans going forward.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Fanboard gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.