Want a Trent Richardson or Birmingham Iron trading card?

If you want to commemorate the Birmingham Iron’s shutout victory in its inaugural game, the folks at Topps trading cards have something to consider.

The Topps Now AAF Cards is a special relationship between the trading card company and the folks at the Alliance of American Football.

Each Monday, Topps will showcase the top moments from the AAF on exclusive physical trading cards only available on Topps.com – and for just 24 hours.

That means the clock is ticking if you want to grab cards for the Birmingham Iron, which shut out the Memphis Express on Sunday, thanks to two touchdowns from former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson.

You can get a Trent Richardson card and a Birmingham Iron defensive stop card online until 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12.

See those cards and all the rest at Topps.com.