Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Milk the Moment

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we meet Milk the Moment, a company that encourages you to put down your phone and be present in places like movie theaters, restaurants, concerts and your car. There are plans to reward you for other times when you don’t use your phone.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Milk the Moment gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.