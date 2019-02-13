Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Fledging

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Fledging, a startup that has already found success in premium electronics production with its Feather SSD storage drive for Mac computers and devices. The company is looking to improve on Feather SSD and expand its product line.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Fledging gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.