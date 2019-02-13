James Spann: One more dry day for Alabama; showers possible Friday

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 50s over the northern counties and 60s to the south. Tonight will be fair and chilly, with a low in the 30s. The air stays dry Thursday; we will forecast a partly sunny day with a high in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A surface front will approach our state from the north Friday; the day will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. We aren’t expecting anything widespread or heavy, and the day will be mild, with a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Don’t look for much change Saturday as the front stalls out near the Tennessee state line; expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers possible — not an all-day kind of rain — and temperatures will be pleasant, with a high back in the 60s. The coverage of showers should be higher on Sunday as a wave of low pressure tracks along the front, but there will still be breaks in the rain. And Sunday should be pretty mild, with a high between 67 and 70 degrees. Not bad for the middle of February.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain some risk of scattered showers Monday, but rain should be widespread across the state Tuesday with a wave of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast. The rain should end early Wednesday, and for now the rest of the week looks dry.

For now, there’s no sign of any issues with severe thunderstorms, extreme cold, snow or ice across Alabama for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: Late in the day and into the early morning of Feb. 14, severe thunderstorms spawned six tornadoes over southwestern Georgia that killed 19, injured 202 and caused $35 million in damages. An F3 tornado hit southern Camilla, killing 11 and injuring 175 in the town.

