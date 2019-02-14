Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Need2Say

By Michael Tomberlin

Oscar Garcia, founder and CEO of Need2Say, is hoping his time as part of the Velocity Accelerator program will help him enhance his app-based product. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation DepotAlabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we learn about Need2Say, an app-based platform that is aimed at not just learning a new language, but effectively communicating in a new language. The app incorporations visual and audio cues along with proper spelling and pronunciation.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Need2Say gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

