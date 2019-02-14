Trail Can’t Miss Alabama for Black History Month and Valentine’s Day events

Enjoy a slate of events around the state this weekend.

Black History Month Luncheon

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host its annual Black History Month luncheon at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. The luncheon will feature Step Afrika!, which is one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. For more details, contact 256-824-2332 or email [email protected]. Registration is required.

Enjoy one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. at the Black History Month Luncheon at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. (contributed)

Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is featuring local African-American artists in an exhibit recognizing Black History Month through Friday, Feb. 22, at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center. The free event will feature students from the University of Alabama and a variety of artists from the West Alabama area, including Yvonne Wells. To learn more, call 205-758-5195, ext. 6 or email [email protected] about the event.

Anniston Museum’s Black Heritage Festival

Children in pre-kindergarten to high school will enjoy Black History Month at the 39th Annual Black Heritage Festival Saturday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Poetry: The Pulse of a New Day.” It is the focus of the Student Oration Competition, in which students will recite works of poetry by African-American authors. The African-inspired children’s event is under the direction of the festival coordinator, Georgia Calhoun, and will showcase an assortment of books, jewelry, clothing and more. Admission is free for anyone who has a complimentary wristband. Contact Angie at 256-237-6766 or email [email protected]. The venue is the Longleaf Botanical Gardens at 920 Museum Drive in Anniston.

Scottsboro Boys Museum

Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys during Black History Month. Learn from artifacts, exhibits, collections, educational programs and more through Saturday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. Call 256-609-4201 or visit the website at http://scottsboroboysmuseum.org/. The Scottsboro Boys Museum is at 428 West Willow St. in Scottsboro.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

“Memphis” is underway through Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. From the underground clubs of 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the story of a white radio DJ wanting to change the world and a black club singer looking for her big break. Ticket prices start at $19. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Visit the website for more information.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Celebrate the history of African Americans at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. See the Fred L. Shuttlesworth statue, tour the Human Rights Gallery and learn more about the history. Visit https://www.bcri.org/ for more information.

Horse and Carriage Rides (Valentine’s Day)

Enjoy Valentine’s Day on a Horse & Carriage Ride at The Wharf from 5 to 8 p.m. Gaze at the Spectra Sound and Light Show at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cameras are welcome. Carriage rides are $25 and a single ride is $5. Call 251-224-1000 for more details. The venue is next to Villaggio Grille on Main Street in Orange Beach.

Chimney Swift Love

Birmingham Audubon and Paperworkers Local present Chimney Swift Love on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Choose your own or pre-order a Chimney Swift special-edition print from a hand-sketched copper plate created by Paperworkers Local member and artist Linda Merry. Donation for the art is $35. Converse about bird-centric art over hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Admission is $5 with required registration. Email [email protected], call 205-719-3768 or visit the website. Paperworkers Local is at 2717 Seventh Ave. South.

‘Casablanca’ at Alabama Theatre

Spend Valentine’s evening watching “Casablanca” on the big screen at the Alabama Theatre. “Casablanca” is a drama, romance and wartime movie produced in 1942 with a parental guidance rating. The movie is about a cynical American expatriate who meets a former lover with unforeseen complications. The actors are Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Sing along to the tunes of the Mighty Wurlitzer. The show starts at 7 p.m. and the tickets are $9.

Warehouse 31’s Bloody Valentine

Have a fun night out at the annual Warehouse 31 Bloody Valentine Feb. 14-16. Enjoy Rigamortis, the 3D Experience, Escape Room and other festivities. Tickets for the scary shows are $10 to $35 beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees must be at least 12 years old with a valid ID. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet Feb. 15-16 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. The program includes Richard Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde Prelude & Liebestod and Martin Kennedy’s Piano Concerto. The shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets prices start at $24. Click here to buy tickets.

The Birmingham Home Show

The Birmingham Home Show is Feb. 15-17 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The show will offer ways to refresh and organize your home including the latest in table decorations, cooking demonstrations, gardening ideas, children’s workshop, exhibitors and more. Celebrity appearances include Brett Tutor of “Trading Spaces,” Trace Barnet of the “Bitter Socialite,” and Melanie Turner with “Living Luxuriously for Less.” “Three Man Front” will broadcast live Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and “Leland Live” from 3 to 7 p.m. Register to win the Ultimate Entertainment Package valued at more than $7,000, and enter contests and promotions for prizes online and at the show. The hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow this link for directions, parking and ticket information. Contact information is here.

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Grammy-award winner Lyle Lovett will be in concert with singer-songwriter John Hiatt at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Monday, Feb 18. Lovett is known for hit songs “Cowboy Man” and “It’s Not Big It’s Large.” Hiatt’s hit songs include “Have A Little Faith In Me” and “Cry Love.” Go here for tickets.

During Black History Month, Alabama NewsCenter is celebrating the culture and contributions of those who have shaped our state and those working to elevate Alabama today.