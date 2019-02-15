Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: S(w)ervice

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from S(w)ervice, which is bringing appointment and valet service to the automotive repair business to meet the on-demand expectations of today’s consumers. The startup is working with auto repair shops as a third-party digital plug-in aimed at customer service.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort S(w)ervice gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.