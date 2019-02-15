James Spann: Scattered showers for Alabama today

James Spann has Alabama’s Thursday forecast and a look at the wet weather ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A FEW SHOWERS TODAY: A surface front will approach Alabama from the north today, meaning a mostly cloudy sky along with the risk of scattered showers as moisture levels rise. Showers will become more numerous tonight as the front eases southward through the northern counties of the state. Look for a high in the 60s this afternoon; the average high at Birmingham on Feb. 15 is 58.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: That front will push into south Alabama Saturday; it looks like a dry and cooler day for the northern half of the state. Some sun is possible during the afternoon and the high will be in the mid to upper 50s. Showers Saturday should be confined to areas along and south of U.S. 84 (far south Alabama).

The front moves northward as a warm front Sunday, so showers are possible pretty much statewide. But it won’t rain all day, and temperatures will be pleasant as afternoon temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The weather will be cool and dry for tomorrow’s Birmingham Iron vs. Salt Lake City Stallions game at Legion Field (1 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be generally cloudy, although some sun is possible at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s during the game.

NEXT WEEK: While a shower or two is possible Monday, we will focus on a multiple-day, excessive rain event for the state Tuesday through Friday. The combination of high precipitable water, a stalled surface boundary and a rather robust subtropical jet stream will bring rain, heavy at times, on these four days. Rain amounts of 4 to 8 inches are expected across the northern part of the state (I-20 and points north), with much lighter amounts for the southern part of the state.

Flash flooding is a real possibility, along with longer-term river flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, keep up with weather forecasts in coming days. A few thunderstorms are possible next week as well, but for now the severe weather threat looks low. The weather will be mild, with highs on most days in the 60s.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN ALABAMA IS NEXT WEEK: This week promotes the importance of reviewing all information concerning severe weather and its associated preparedness. The primary spring severe weather season here is March, April and May. There were 46 tornadoes documented in Alabama last year. The 30-year tornado average (1989-2018) is 47. The record number of tornadoes in a year was back in 2011, when 145 tornadoes touched down. This extreme number was due to tornado outbreaks on April 15 and on April 27.

