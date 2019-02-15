Kora’s Place soul food earned a place on 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

You might say Kora’s Place is full of heart and soul.

Lacornia and Cora Harris had already spent a lifetime of service – Lacornia spent 20 years in the Air Force while Cora worked as a special education teacher.

The restaurant business was what they decided to do to serve their personal passions while serving others.

Kora’s Place soul food is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

While you will find plenty of great soul food at Kora’s Place – good enough to earn a place on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die – you will find an abundance of heart.

During Thanksgiving, they open the restaurant for anyone to come dine with them – even if they can’t pay. For Christmas, they work with the Coming Together Organization to provide meals.

Cora wants everyone to enjoy good food but, as the many signs throughout the restaurant proclaim, she wants you to feel loved as well.

