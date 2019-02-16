Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Babypalooza

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we learn about Babypalooza, a long-time magazine that has evolved to include events and apps to connect new and expectant mothers with local resources. Babypalooza is using the Velocity Accelerator program to scale her business and enhance the technology.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Babypalooza gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.