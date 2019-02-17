Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Uptime Dynamics

The third group of cohort companies are two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Uptime Dynamics which is using its next generation of maintenance management software in the craft beer industry but is looking to branch out into others. The software addresses preventative maintenance and other issues.

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator cohort Uptime Dynamics gives its elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.