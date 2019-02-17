On this day in Alabama history: H.L. Hunley sunk an enemy ship

February 17, 1864

The H.L. Hunley, often simply called the Hunley, was the first submarine in history to sink an enemy ship, the USS Housatonic, a Union vessel. The Confederate submarine operated from 1863 to 1864 during the Civil War. The nearly 40 feet long Hunley was built in Mobile and launched in July 1863. It was shipped by rail to Charleston. The Hunley sank during a test run on Aug. 29, 1863, killing five of its crew. It sank again on Oct. 15, 1863, killing all eight members of the second crew, including the submarine’s namesake. Hunley was aboard, although he wasn’t in the Confederate military. Both times the Hunley was raised and returned to service. On Feb. 17, 1864, the Hunley attacked and sank the 1,240-ton Housatonic, which was on Union blockade duty in Charleston’s outer harbor. The Hunley did not survive the attack and also sank, killing its eight crew members. Finally located in 1995, the Hunley was raised in 2000. The submarine is displayed in North Charleston, South Carolina, at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center. Artifacts suggest that the submarine was about 20 feet from the Housatonic when a deployed torpedo exploded, which caused the submarine’s loss.

Midships section drawing of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, based on sketches by W.A. Alexander. (U.S. Naval Historical Center Photograph) Painting of the submarine torpedo boat, H.L. Hunley, by artist Conrad Wise Chapman. (American Civil War Museum, Wikipedia) A 1902 drawing of the USS Housatonic by R.G. Skerrett. The Housatonic was commissioned as a Union sloop of war in 1862 and was sunk in February 1864 by the Confederacy’s H.L. Hunley, the first submarine to sink an enemy vessel. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of U.S. Naval Historical Center) Confederate submarine H. L. Hunley, suspended from a crane during recovery from Charleston Harbor, Aug. 8, 2000. (Barbara Vougaris, Naval Historical Center, Wikipedia) Civil War Confederate submarine Hunley conservators Philippe de Vivies, left, and Paul Mardikian remove the first section of the crew’s bench at the Warren Lasch Conservation Lab in the former Charleston Navy Shipyard, S.C. (Naval Historical Center, Wikipedia) H.L. Hunley memorial marker, 2016. (Dsdugan, Wikipedia)

