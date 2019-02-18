National Engineers Week Alabama Power Spotlight: Brooke Clark

(Editor’s Note: During National Engineers Week, Feb. 17-23, Alabama NewsCenter is profiling engineers at Alabama Power’s corporate Headquarters and each of the company’s divisions.)

Brooke Clark

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your job title and work location?

Brooke Clark: Distribution Engineer – Dadeville.

ANC: How long have you worked for the company?

Clark: I started my first co-op position in January 2015 but started as a full-time employee in June 2018.

ANC: Where did you go to school?

Clark: Auburn University.

ANC: What made you want to pursue a career in engineering?

Clark: My high school calculus teacher always told me she thought I would do well in this field, but I never gave it a thought until freshman year of college when I decided I no longer wanted to go into the medical field, so I decided, “why not give it a shot?” and then found that I enjoyed studying it.

ANC: Can you provide a brief description of your work?

Clark: As an EIT I’m in and out of the office often to attend various classes, so I help cover a territory with another engineer in the office. We are responsible for new business jobs and maintenance jobs in our territory.

ANC: What do you find most rewarding about your career?

Clark: I find storm restoration one of the most rewarding aspects. The ability to give people, who may have lost everything, hope again.

ANC: What makes you most optimistic or excited about the role engineers are playing in the innovation economy?

Clark: It’s always exciting when a new discovery is made to allow people to work smarter, not harder. Especially when this discovery is made by “one of your own.”

ANC: What do most non-engineers not understand about engineering and/or engineers?

Clark: We are not all geeky introverts who are terrible at English. Many of us are smart extroverts who are still terrible at English.

ANC: How many pocket protectors do you own?

Clark: One for every collared button shirt that I own … zero!