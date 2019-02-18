Heavy rains through weekend could affect Alabama Power lake levels

Heavy rains forecast this week could cause Alabama Power lake levels to rise in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has predicted cumulative rainfall of three to six inches across the state with higher amounts possible in some locations. The rains could result in some Alabama Power storage reservoirs on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers reaching summer pool levels or higher. The rains also could lead to spillgates operating at some of Alabama Power’s hydroelectric dams.

Individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should stay alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.

For more information about Alabama Power lakes, download the Smart Lakes app for your smart phone, or visit www.apcshorelines.com. Individuals can also call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for lake condition updates.