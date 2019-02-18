Juliette Flenoury an unsung star in Birmingham’s food scene

Juliette Flenoury grew up in Birmingham’s historic Fountain Heights neighborhood, and as a child she cooked alongside her mother. Before she was even a teenager, Flenoury was honing her skills, baking cookies and gathering fans among friends and family.

She began her first food-industry job working at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown Birmingham. By day, she worked as a cashier, and at night, she cooked foods for the daily menu at the cafeteria in the bus terminal.

Flenoury left the bus station job to cook at the Mountain Brook Club, where she remained for 43 years.

“I started cooking and baking cookies at 11 years old with my mother in her kitchen at home,” Flenoury said. “After cooking passionately for most of my life, I am best known for my corn pones, fried chicken, cornbread dressing, chicken potpies, greens and many other selections of Southern cuisine.”

She also makes exceptional Belgian waffles; her cookies and cakes are legendary; but her corn pones, especially, are delicious little works of art. Watching her make them is art in motion.

Flenoury expertly mixes her corn pone batter, relying on how it feels in order to make sure it’s the right consistency. Then she runs her extra-large spoon over the smooth surface, curling the soft mixture into a quenelle and deftly tipping it onto her baking sheet. Most chefs need two spoons to create these perfectly elliptical shapes, but Flenoury does it with only one and most times not even looking too closely.

Becky Satterfield, a pastry chef and owner of Satterfield’s and El ZunZun restaurants, said of Flenoury’s corn pone making, “I kept telling her, this is a lost art.

“They’re just amazing. That was definitely a star in her crown, but she fried chicken beautifully, she made anything just perfectly. She had a lot of finesse in every single thing.”

Satterfield hosted a gathering of Les Dames d’Escoffier of Birmingham – a philanthropic organization of women leaders in food, beverage and hospitality – in which Flenoury demonstrated how to make corn pones. The two collaborated on one of the club’s favorite lunches, “The Businessman’s Special,” which featured mounds of collard greens and black-eyed peas, with corn pones nestled on them and onion circles topping off the dish.

“It was wonderful,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said of Flenoury’s long cooking career, “I don’t think she really realized the impact that she made.

“She was such an expert and took that lightly, too,” Satterfield said. “She trained professional chefs also. They would come over to the club and take a lesson, because they found out this lady knew what she was doing.”

Juliette Flenoury has been making her corn pones so long she barely has to look at them to create one perfectly shaped pone after another. (contributed) Juliette Flenoury mixes a batch of the corn pones that delighted diners at the Mountain Brook Club. (contributed) Juliette Flenoury has been making her corn pones so long she barely has to look at them to create one perfectly shaped pone after another. (contributed) Juliette Flenoury is retired but still cooks for friends, family and the Christian Service Mission. (contributed) Fresh corn pones, golden and delicious. (contributed) The Businessman’s Special: collard greens, black-eyed peas and onion, with two of Juliette Flenoury’s mouth-watering corn pones. (contributed)

Flenoury retired from the Mountain Brook Club several years ago. She has spent some of her time since retirement cooking for family and friends; making gift baskets; listening to gospel music; taking care of elderly neighbors; and volunteering for Christian Service Mission when that organization needed her help cooking for the homeless and for student interns visiting Birmingham from various colleges.

Corn Pone Recipe by Dame (Mrs.) Juliette Flenoury

Preheat convection oven to 450 degrees.

Ingredients

5 lbs. Martha White (Plain) cornmeal

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup salt of your choice (Flenoury used Morton’s Salt, old school)

4 cups of melted shortening at 450 degrees – Use laser or any kitchen thermometer

4 gallons of boiling water to pour into mix

Another 1½ gallons of boiling water for dipping spoon

Directions

Spray 4 half-sheet pans with pan release spray and put into hot oven for 10 minutes (be careful not to let them stay in longer than that because they get too smoky) and then pull them out to use for panning the pones. This helps create a little caramelization.

Use a large commercial-grade metal kitchen spoon for mixing and shaping the pones.