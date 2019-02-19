On this day in Alabama history: Riverchase Galleria opens in Hoover

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Central atrium of the Riverchase Galleria, 2013. (Dystopos, Bhamwiki)

February 19, 1986

The Riverchase Galleria, Alabama’s largest enclosed shopping center, opened Feb. 19, 1986. The center contains 1.9 million square feet of total retail floor area. The style of the Riverchase Galleria was modeled after the Houston Galleria. The complex includes the two-level Galleria Mall, the 15-story, 330-room Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel and the 14-story, 275,000-square-foot Galleria Tower office building.

The Wynfrey Hotel (now the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel) at the Riverchase Galleria, 2012. (Mike Kalasnik, Flickr)
Riverchase Galleria, 2012. (Mike Kalasnik, Flickr)
Sears at the Riverchase Galleria, 2012. (Mike Kalasnik, Flickr)

