On this day in Alabama history: Auburn played its first football game

February 20, 1892

Auburn University got its football program off to a great start, winning the first game it ever played, on this day in 1892. The Tigers defeated the University of Georgia, 10-0. The school’s first football team was organized the year before by George Petrie, and history and Latin professor who had played football at Johns Hopkins University. Over the years, Auburn has won two national championships, produced three Heisman Trophy winners and dozens of All-American players. The prestigious Heisman, which recognizes college football’s most outstanding player each year, was named after Auburn’s first full-time coach, John Heisman.

Read more at the Encyclopedia of Alabama.