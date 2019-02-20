James Spann: Wet, unsettled weather to continue in Alabama

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch remains in effect for the northern half of Alabama as another big batch of rain and storms moves through this afternoon. Stronger storms are producing lots of lightning and heavy rain, but thankfully the severe weather threat has diminished statewide. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s over north Alabama, with 60s to the south. But parts of northeast Alabama remain in the 40s as the cold air is taking longer to be scoured out.

Periods of rain, along with a few thunderstorms, will continue across Alabama tonight and Thursday as a persistent upper trough remains parked west of the state, and a surface boundary hangs around. Temperatures will hold generally in the 50s.

Friday will be warmer as the front lifts northward; most places will see a high close to 70 degrees. The day stays rather wet with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE OVER THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be windy and warm with a high in the mid 70s, and a few showers are possible during the day. But an approaching cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms by late afternoon into Saturday night. For now it looks like the main window for severe storms Saturday will come from about 4 p.m. until midnight, and the primary threat will come from strong, potentially damaging winds along the line of storms. But an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. We will be able to be much more specific as we get closer to the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has roughly the northern half of Alabama in a severe weather risk Saturday and Saturday night.

Dry air finally returns to the state Sunday with a clearing sky and a high the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The new American global model run (GFS) suggests Monday and Tuesday will be dry and pleasant, followed by a chance of showers Wednesday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: An F3 tornado killed nine people and injured 50 others as it crossed Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Centenary College would be hit again in 1940.

