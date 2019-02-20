National Engineers Week Alabama Power Spotlight: Jodi Franklin

(Editor’s Note: During National Engineers Week, Feb. 17-23, Alabama NewsCenter is profiling engineers at Alabama Power’s Corporate Headquarters and each of the company’s divisions.)

Jodi Franklin

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your job title and work location?

Jodi Franklin: I am a Distribution engineer III in the Anniston Office.

ANC: How long have you worked for the company?

Franklin: I began co-oping for the company in January 2016. I hired on full time in December of 2017.

ANC: Where did you go to school?

Franklin: The University of Alabama.

ANC: What made you want to pursue a career in engineering?

Franklin: I chose a career in engineering because I love problem-solving and a challenge.

Jodi Franklin works on a computer drawing. (contributed) Franklin confers with a colleague about the job she’s working on. (contributed) Alabama Power’s Jodi Franklin enjoys an EIT (Engineer in Training) class on a sunny day. (contributed) Distribution engineer Jodi Franklin uses a range finder on a job for Alabama Power. (contributed) Distribution engineer Jodi Franklin flags a utility pole on the job for Alabama Power. (contributed)

ANC: Can you provide a brief description of your work?

Franklin: I provide service to residential, commercial and industrial customers while working to maintain a reliable system.

ANC: What do you find most rewarding about your career?

Franklin: The most rewarding part about being an engineer at Alabama Power is when I am assisting in storm restoration. In most situations, we are not only restoring power, but we are restoring people’s hope after going through a devastating event.

ANC: What makes you most optimistic or excited about the role engineers are playing in the innovation economy?

Franklin: I am most excited about how we are able to integrate new technology into our system to provide more reliable service and help meet our customer expectations.

ANC: What do most non-engineers not understand about engineering and/or engineers?

Franklin: Engineers typically get stereotyped into one specific category. Most non-engineers do not realize how diverse in personality engineers actually are.

ANC: How many pocket protectors do you own?

Franklin: Zero – I do not think I have ever owned a pocket protector.