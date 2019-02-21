Alabama students learn about utility jobs at Lineworker Career Day

The first question many job seekers want answered is, “What is the salary?”

Students attending Lineworker Career Day on Feb. 19 found out so much more. The average starting salary is attractive, but, knowing what the job entails is as important as knowing what the job will pay.

Lineworker Career Day gave students the chance to participate in events with Alabama Power linemen at the General Services Complex Training Center in Shelby County. Live demonstrations and hands-on activities involved students as they learned about electrical equipment, climbing techniques, heavy machinery, welding and safety.

The pole-climbing and hook ladder demonstration was popular, especially when the students were able to handle the equipment used daily by linemen.

Alabama Power hosts students for Lineworker Career Day from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Students need exposure to utility workers so they can observe the work they do every day,” said Escambia Career Readiness Center instructor Jason Blackwell. “Alabama Power shows the students that there are a lot of careers they might not have thought about.”

Though the program was similar to last year’s event, Distribution, Transmission, and substations were included this year. Seventy-six students participated from seven schools across the state. Forty volunteers assisted, coming from every Alabama Power division.

“I am thankful to be able to participate in this event and provide students with an opportunity to explore various careers available at Alabama Power,” said Western Division Distribution Support Engineer Jenna Madison. “We are blessed to work for such a great company, and to provide students with an opportunity to begin exploring their own career paths at Alabama Power is extremely rewarding.”