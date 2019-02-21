On this day in Alabama history: Thunderbolts began lone season

February 21, 2001

The Birmingham Thunderbolts took to the field Feb. 21, 2001, for the first time. The team was part of the XFL’s single season in 2001. They played at Legion Field under head coach Gerry Dinardo and went 2-8 with an average of 13.1 points per game scored and 20.2 points per game allowed. The team played five home games with an average crowd of 17,000. Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was on the team, although two other quarterbacks had more pass attempts. The XFL was a partnership between Vince McMahon’s WWF and NBC. After the initial success of opening weekend, both ratings and crowds declined throughout the season and the league was disbanded in May of that year.

Casey Weldon of the Birmingham Bolts lines up a pass during the game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Feb. 11, 2001. The Bolts defeated the Hitmen 19-12. (Al Bello /Allsport, Getty Images) Birmingham Thunderbolts logo. (Wikipedia)

