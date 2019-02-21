Take a page from Can’t Miss Alabama for inspiring Black History Month events and learning activities

Black History Month brings plays, shows and other festivities.

Birmingham Revealed: Reconstruction through Civil Rights Panel Discussion

Learn more about black history with Dr. Natalie Davis, Attorney J. Mason Davis, Judge U. W. Clemon and Dr. Edwin Bridges at Vulcan Park and Museum Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. The Birmingham Revealed: Alabama Justice Panel will discuss how the legacy of laws enacted during Reconstruction and the early 20th century constitutions of Southern states disenfranchised black people and set the stage for many of the cases in the Alabama Justice exhibit, the marches of the civil rights movement and the later reorganization of Birmingham’s city government. Buy tickets here. Go here for the details.

August Wilson’s ‘Fences’

The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fences” by August Wilson, directed by Susan McCain, will be featured at the Alabama School of Fine Arts Feb. 22-24. The story follows Troy Maxson, a 53-year-old African-American man struggling to provide for and protect his family during a time of prejudice. The shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.djdtheater.org to learn more or click for tickets.

‘A Raisin in the Sun’

In honor of Black History Month, “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry will be featured at the McClellan Auditorium Feb. 21-24. Discover the challenges of how an unexpected $10,000 insurance check disrupts the lives of an African-American family. Follow the event on Facebook. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The venue is the JSU McClellan Theater, 100 Gamecock Drive in Anniston. Purchase tickets at www.castalabama.com.

‘Crowns: A Gospel Musical’

“Crowns: A Gospel Musical” is underway through Feb. 24 at the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. The musical play is about the tradition of hats and how they are traced back to African rituals and biblical text, and forward to current fashion. The proceeds will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available in advance for groups of 10 or more. Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or call 205-391-2277.

Ashley Jones in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Crowns: A Gospel Musical,” is running through Feb. 24 in the Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College. Photo by P. Solorzano. Crystal Lassiter in Theatre Tuscaloosa’s production of “Crowns: A Gospel Musical,” is running through Feb. 24 in the Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College. Photo by P. Solorzano.

Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is featuring local African-American artists in an exhibit recognizing Black History Month through Friday, Feb. 22, at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center. The free event will feature students from the University of Alabama and a variety of artists from the West Alabama area, including Yvonne Wells. To learn more, call 205-758-5195, ext. 6, or email [email protected] about the event.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Celebrate the history of African Americans at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. See the Fred L. Shuttlesworth statue, tour the Human Rights Gallery and learn more about history. Visit https://www.bcri.org/ for more information.

Scottsboro Boys Museum

Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys during Black History Month. Learn from artifacts, exhibits, collections, educational programs and more through Saturday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but donations are welcomed. Call 256-609-4201 or visit the website at www.scottsboroboysmuseum.org . The Scottsboro Boys Museum is at 428 W. Willow St. in Scottsboro.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Alabama Symphony Orchestra Red Diamond SuperPOPS! and Samford University Wright Center present “Disney in Concert: Tale as Old as Time” Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. The production explores iconic moments, plot twists and feats of daring heroics from “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Tangled,” “The Lion King” and more. For more information, go to www.alabamasymphony.org/.

Birmingham Museum of Art

“Embodying Faith: Imagining Jesus through the Ages” is underway through Sunday, April 21, at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The religious art on exhibit served many purposes, from embellishing altars and aiding in private devotion, to educating the faithful and acting as propaganda either for or against the church during the Protestant Reformation. This winter’s exhibition in the Arrington Gallery traces how artists imagined Jesus through examples drawn primarily from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s own collection. Included are prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, quilts, flags and books spanning more than 500 years. Follow this link to learn more.

Mardi Gras in Mobile

Mardi Gras is underway through March 5 in downtown Mobile. Enjoy more than two weeks of Mardi Gras events. The celebration concludes on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent. Enjoy the sights and sounds of live marching bands, floats, the throwing of beads, MoonPies and more. Visit www.mobile.org for more details.

Festival of Tulips

The third annual Festival of Tulips is underway through March 23 at American Village. Choose from a field of more than 100,000 tulips. Tulips and bulbs are $1.50 each. “Big Red,” “Foxtrot,” “Yumi no Murasaki,” “Flair,” “Orange Squared” and “Gentle Giants” are in bloom, with many other buds to come. Cameras are welcome. For inclement weather, visit the website. The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

During Black History Month, Alabama NewsCenter is celebrating the culture and contributions of those who have shaped our state and those working to elevate Alabama today. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the month for stories of Alabamians past and present.