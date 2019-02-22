Alabama Music Maker Joshua Moore doesn’t want to be confined to one genre

Joshua Moore is a guy who wants to change the world. He wants to create music with a love of purpose. And, he wants to let the people of the world know it’s OK to love, it’s OK to share and it’s OK to unify.

Moore started early singing and playing the guitar for his family in Dixons Mills in southwest Alabama. Initially, he thought they would tell him to stop singing. Instead, the encouragement and love he received from his family gave him the confidence to keep singing.

“We all can make this thing happen,” said Moore. “We all can learn how to love, to bring joy to a nation of people, to bring joy to our families, to bring joy within our friends, to love … that’s what I’m about: love, unity and family.”

Joshua Moore is an Alabama Music Maker mixing genres and spreading joy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I love making new friends. I love sharing the gifts that God has given me to share with the world. That’s who I am, that’s what I’m about. I think that’s what I’m going to be about until I take my last breath – music, music, music.”

When he creates music, Moore taps into a source that’s greater than he is. His music comes from a place with a meaningful purpose that could create change for the better.

He mixes a number of genres: country, jazz and rhythm and blues. “That’s the uniqueness about the music that I think stands out,” said Moore.

“I’m happy about it. It’s unique. I’m not afraid. I welcome the challenge. I look forward to making many more songs and creating many more albums that will change the lives of people all around the nation, around the world.”

Moore’s debut album, “The Many Faces of Joshua Moore,” is about being different, not being in a box, not being closed in to a certain genre. It’s mostly about being who you are.

Keep up with Moore through his website, Facebook and Instagram.