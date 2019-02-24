On this day in Alabama history: Don Siegelman was born  

February 24, 1946

Don Siegelman was born Feb. 24, 1946, in Mobile. He is the only person in Alabama’s history to serve in all four of the top statewide elected offices: secretary of state, attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor. He served in Alabama politics for 26 years. In 2006, Siegelman was convicted on federal felony corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison in a controversial trial. Siegelman was released from prison on supervised probation Feb. 8, 2017.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Don Siegelman (1946- ) was governor of Alabama from 1999-2003. Prior to his governorship, Siegelman served as Alabama’s secretary of state, attorney general and lieutenant governor. In 2006, he was convicted on felony corruption charges. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Mobile Press-Register) Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in Montgomery in January 1999. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History) Don Siegelman is seen campaigning for re-election to the governor’s office in Mobile in May 2002. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Mobile Press-Register, photograph by G.M. Andrews)

