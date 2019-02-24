Shoals-area homes selling faster than one year ago

Sales: According to the Multiple Listing Service of the Shoals Area Association of Realtors, Shoals-area home sales totaled 108 units during January, up 2.9 percent from 105 sales in the same month a year earlier. Results were 18.4 percent above the five-year January average of 91 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Shoals area during January totaled 818 units, a decrease of 6.3 percent from January 2018’s 873 units. The Shoals area also experienced a year-over-year decline in months of supply. January months of supply totaled 7.6 months, a decrease of 8.9 percent from January 2018’s 8.3 months. However, January’s months of supply increased 29.4 percent from December’s 5.9 months of supply.

Pricing: The Shoals-area median sales price in January was $122,800, an increase of 11.4 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 9 percent from the prior month. This direction is inconsistent with historical data (2013-17) indicating that the January median sales price on average increases from December by 1.9 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in January spent an average of 86 days on the market (DOM), down 3.4 percent from January 2018 and up 7.5 percent from December 2018.

Forecast: January sales were four units, or 3.8 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 104 sales for the month, while actual sales were 108 units. ACRE forecast a total of 1,843 residential sales in the Shoals area during 2019, while there were 1,956 sales in 2018.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: After a strong 2018, statewide residential sales in January increased 1.1 percent year-over-year from 3,320 to 3,358 closed transactions. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in January increased 5.5 percent year-over-year from $143,152 to $151,015. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 7.4 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during January spent an average of 106 days on the market, an improvement of 10 days from 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During January, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 9 percent from approximately 313,000 closed transactions one year ago to 285,000 currently. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months.”

The Shoals Area Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Shoals Area Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.