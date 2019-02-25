Most Alabama Power lakes leveling off as heavy rains recede

The sun has returned after more than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Alabama the past seven days. As the state starts drying out, Alabama Power storage reservoirs are expected to take a turn toward their more normal, seasonal levels.

At 3 p.m. Monday, Logan Martin Lake on the Coosa River had peaked at 470 feet, three inches, and was beginning to recede. The lake’s level is expected to continue declining over the next few days. Also on the Coosa, Weiss Lake was cresting at 571 feet.

On the Tallapoosa River, Lake Martin was expected to crest on Tuesday, Feb. 26 near 486 feet.

On the Black Warrior River, Smith Lake was still rising Monday, and was expected to crest on Friday, March 1 near 518.25 feet.

Some areas of the state around Muscle Shoals and Florence received almost 13 inches of rain, while 10 inches fell at Smith Lake and 9 inches at Weiss Lake.

“We’ve had an extraordinary amount of rain, so this dry period is very welcome,” said Alan Peeples, manager of Reservoir Management at Alabama Power, although he said there is the possibility of some additional rainfall later this week.

He said while the upcoming forecast is nothing like the soggy mess the state experienced recently, the saturated ground means people should stay alert to changing conditions in the coming days.

The National Weather Service offers the following safety tips related to high water:

Stay clear of places that are prone to flooding.

Do not drive into a flooded roadway or around a barricade.

Do not walk through floodwaters.

Do not go into a structure or onto a dock if water covers electrical outlets or if electrical cords are submerged.

Due to the high lake levels, a warning siren test scheduled Feb. 28 near Lay and Mitchell dams has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for late summer or early fall.

For more information about Alabama Power lakes and alerts on lake conditions, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit apcshorelines.com. Individuals also can call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for lake condition updates.