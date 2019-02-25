On this day in Alabama history: Tuskegee Airman Daniel “Chappie” James died

February 25, 1978

Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. was one of the most notable Tuskegee Airmen. He flew 179 combat missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars, and later retired as the nation’s first African-American four-star general in 1978. The youngest of 17 children, James was born in Pensacola, Florida, on Feb. 11, 1920. In 1937, he began attending Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), where he studied physical education. He was expelled his senior year for fighting and did not receive his degree until years later. In 1943, James graduated from the military cadet flying training program at Tuskegee Institute and later trained pilots during World War II as one of the Tuskegee Airmen. During the 1950s and 1960s, James served in many Air Force units at home and abroad. He reached the pinnacle of his career in the 1970s. Along with becoming the first African-American four-star general in the Air Force, he led the North American Air Defense Command and the Aerospace Defense Command. As commander, he was responsible for the air defense of the United States and Canada and for providing warning and assessment of hostile bomber or missile attacks. James died of a heart attack on Feb. 25, 1978, in Colorado Springs and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lt. Daniel “Chappie” James poses with his F-51 Mustang fighter plane during the Korean War. The plane is the same type flown by the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, although it was known at that time as the P-51 for “pursuit.” (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, United States Air Force) Colonel Daniel “Chappie” James stands in front of his McDonnell-Douglas F-4C Phantom fighter jet in the mid-1960s. During the Vietnam War, James was stationed in Thailand and flew nearly 80 missions over Vietnam. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, United States Air Force) “Gunfighter” pilots of the 480th and 390th Tactical Fighter Squadrons from Danang Air Base, Vietnam attend a conference on tactics at Ubon Air Base, Thailand. (National Archives and Records Administration, Wikipedia) Tuskegee Institute graduate Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James (1920-1978) became the first black four-star general in American military history. He was a Tuskegee Airman with the 477th Bombardment Group during World War II and later flew fighters in Korea and Vietnam. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Air Force Historical Research Agency)

