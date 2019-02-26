Alabama Legacy Moment: Jesse Owens

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Jesse Owens
Jesse Owens of the USA starts the 200 meters event at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens won the gold medal in this event with a time of 20.7 seconds. (IOC Olympic Museum /Allsport)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Jesse Owens.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Jesse Owens from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

