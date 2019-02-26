On this day in Alabama history: Author Irene Latham was born

Feb. 26, 1971

Alabamian Irene Dykes Latham is a poet and author. Latham was born Feb. 26, 1971, in Covington, Georgia. Before moving to Birmingham in 1984, Latham and her family lived for a short time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 1988 and earned degrees in social work at UAB and the University of Alabama. Latham’s poetry was published in a 2007 compilation called “What Came Before.” It earned a Bronze Independent Publishers Award and was named Book of the Year by the Alabama State Poetry Society. Published in 2010, her debut novel is the fictionalized story of a girl growing up in 1930s Gee’s Bend. She founded the Big Table Poets and is the poetry editor for the Birmingham Arts Journal.

