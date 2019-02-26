James Spann: Alabama moisture levels slowly rise in coming days

James Spann has the Tuesday forecast for Alabama and a preview of the days ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL DRY TODAY OVER NORTH/CENTRAL ALABAMA: We are forecasting a partly sunny sky for the northern half of Alabama today with a high in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, are possible for south Alabama late today and tonight; in fact, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms defined for southern parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties, where the air becomes unstable.

Clouds increase tonight, and a few showers are possible statewide.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, and we have potential for a few scattered showers or storms. The high will be close to 70 degrees. A disturbance will bring an increase in the number of showers and storms Thursday, and a few strong storms are possible over south Alabama. The SPC has another marginal risk defined for south Alabama Thursday.

But it won’t rain all day Thursday, and the weather stays mild, with a high close to 70. On Friday a few showers are possible, but for now it looks like they will be fairly widely scattered. Friday’s high will creep up into the low 70s, and the day will feature more clouds than sun.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Forecast confidence remains very low, as the global models are about as different as day and night. We will trend toward the European model in our forecast; Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but with just a few showers. The day should stay mild, with a high between 65 and 70. Sunday looks wet and colder as an Arctic front passes through the state; temperatures could very well fall through the 50s during the day, possibly reaching the 40s over parts of north Alabama.

But this is a low-confidence forecast, and it could easily change as we get closer to the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: A wave forms on the Arctic front, which will keep some chance of a cold rain in the forecast Monday for much of the state. There could be some winter mischief (wintry precipitation) on the northern periphery of the precipitation mass Monday, mainly over Tennessee, but for now it doesn’t look to be an especially high-impact event. Once again, this is six days out and it could change. Cold air stays in place much of the week, with tempearures below average for March.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: The tallest tree in Wales falls after a wind storm. This 124-year-old Douglas fir on the Lake Vyrnwy Estate stood at 63.7 m (208.9 feet). The tree reportedly was leaning over and had two substantial cracks in the main trunk. This tree would be carved into a giant hand

