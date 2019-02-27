Alabama updates 10-foot law for public safety

The new year brought a change to an Alabama state law requiring a certain distance between workers and overhead powerlines. The law was updated on Jan. 1 to increase the distance to 10 feet for individuals and companies operating machinery or building structures near overhead powerlines carrying more than 750 volts. The old law was a 6-foot clearance.

“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is top priority for Alabama Power,” said Kim Savage, Alabama Power Public Safety Program manager. “The updated 10-foot law will help keep people safe and reduce the potential for damage.”

The law applies to people who use or employ someone to operate construction equipment, such as a crane, derrick power shovel, drilling rig or pile driver, that can make vertical, lateral or swinging motions. As a safety precaution, a warning sticker must be placed in view of the operator stating it is unlawful to operate equipment within 10 feet of overhead high-voltage powerlines.

The law prescribes criminal penalties for workers who violate the 10-foot law without first safeguarding the powerlines through an agreement with the utility.

Safeguard options include: erecting mechanical barriers that will prevent physical contact with overhead conductors, de-energizing high-voltage conductors, and temporary or permanent relocation of high-voltage conductors.

For additional information, visit Alabama Code Sec. 37-8-52 and 53.