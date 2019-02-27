Alabama updates 10-foot law for public safety

By Katie Bolton

Alabama updates 10-foot law for public safety
Alabama Power crews work to restore power. (file)

The new year brought a change to an Alabama state law requiring a certain distance between workers and overhead powerlines. The law was updated on Jan. 1 to increase the distance to 10 feet for individuals and companies operating machinery or building structures near overhead powerlines carrying more than 750 volts. The old law was a 6-foot clearance.

Alabama Power works to restore service to Dauphin Island on Wednesday, Sept. 5, after Tropical Storm Gordon. (Mike Kittrell)

“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is top priority for Alabama Power,” said Kim Savage, Alabama Power Public Safety Program manager. “The updated 10-foot law will help keep people safe and reduce the potential for damage.”

The law applies to people who use or employ someone to operate construction equipment, such as a crane, derrick power shovel, drilling rig or pile driver, that can make vertical, lateral or swinging motions. As a safety precaution, a warning sticker must be placed in view of the operator stating it is unlawful to operate equipment within 10 feet of overhead high-voltage powerlines.

The law prescribes criminal penalties for workers who violate the 10-foot law without first safeguarding the powerlines through an agreement with the utility.

Safeguard options include: erecting mechanical barriers that will prevent physical contact with overhead conductors, de-energizing high-voltage conductors, and temporary or permanent relocation of high-voltage conductors.

For additional information, visit Alabama Code Sec. 37-8-52 and 53.

business

Alabama Farm Center could bring 400 jobs to Chilton County

Prev Story
community

Featured Alabama cooks share recipes to celebrate Black History Month

Next Story

Related Stories