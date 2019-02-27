James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Thursday

NICE AFTERNOON: With a partly sunny sky, temperatures have soared into the 70s across most of Alabama this afternoon. A few East Alabama communities are still in the 60s where clouds are more extensive. Nothing showing up on radar at mid-afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight.

RAIN RETURNS: A disturbance will bring occasional showers and a few thunderstorms to Alabama tomorrow. The rain will be most widespread during the morning hours, and rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less for most places. No severe storms are expected, and the high will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday looks relatively dry; with a mix of sun and clouds the high will be in the upper 60s, and any showers should be widely spaced.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild; the high will be in the 67-70 degree range. While a few passing showers are certainly possible, it won’t rain all day. Rain will become widespread late Saturday night and Sunday ahead of a cold front. A few thunderstorms will be possible, possibly strong, and rain amounts of around one inch are likely. Sunday’s high will be in the 60s as the rain falls.

COLD AIR RETURNS: Rain ends Sunday night as much colder air rolls into the Deep South. A few flurries are possible Sunday night or early Monday over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, but there is no evidence to support any impact if we see a snow flake or two. Then, very cold air settles into the Deep South for the first half of next week. Highs will be only in the upper 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday, with lows well down in the 20s early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Colder spots will visit the upper teens. Then, we slowly warm up late in the week with some risk of showers by Friday. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

FYI: The average date of the last freeze in Birmingham is March 25, but keep in mind we have experienced a freeze as late as April 23.

ON THIS DATE IN 1999: Severe thunderstorms moved across Alabama producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes. An EF-2 tornado touched down near Locust Fork in Blount County, another EF-2 produced damage at Killen in Lauderdale County. An EF-0 tornado brought down trees near Southside in Etowah County.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.com.