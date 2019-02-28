Alabama Power crews heading home from Pennsylvania

Four Alabama Power line crew teams headed home Thursday morning after helping restore electricity in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, two teams from Mobile and Eufaula continued to help Duquesne Light Co. restore power to Pittsburgh in one of the worst windstorms to hit the Northeast in years.

“Your line crews served as outstanding representatives of Alabama Power,” said Duquesne President and CEO Rich Riazzi. “We were both fortunate and grateful to have them working side by side with our crews replacing poles, repairing lines and fixing electrical equipment to locations across our 800-square-mile service area.”

Duquesne suffered 125,000 outages affecting about one-fourth of its customers. Some 500 downed wires, or about 16 miles of wires, were blown down in winds that raked the Northeast Feb. 24-25, with gusts of more than 65 mph.

In Pittsburgh, Alabama Power crews worked shoulder-to-shoulder with crews from Duquesne Light Co. (Duquesne Light Co.) Strong winds caused damaged to Duquesne Light Co.'s infrastructure in the Pittsburgh area. (Duquesne Light Co.)

“Our customers greatly appreciate the time these men and women spent away from their families working to restore power to people in the Pittsburgh area,” Riazzi said.

Alabama Power crews expect to be released by Duquesne Friday morning and will spend the night along the way before arriving home Saturday.

APC crews helping PECO in Philadelphia will spend Thursday night in Bristol, Tennessee, near the Virginia border, before making the final leg of the trip home Friday.

The company dispatched 218 linemen and 136 support personnel to Pennsylvania, coordinated through the mutual assistance program of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, an association of utilities.